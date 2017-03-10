Man, 72, burned in Needham apartment ...

Man, 72, burned in Needham apartment fire

7 hrs ago

A 72-year-old Needham man was badly burned after a fire broke out in his studio apartment early Friday morning, fire officials said. Firefighters responded to the small fire just before 8:30 a.m. at 140 Linden St. They were able to contain the fire to the sleeping area of the apartment, Needham Deputy Fire Chief Matthew Dooher said.

