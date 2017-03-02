Malden man wanted for assault capture...

Malden man wanted for assault captured after struggle with Boston Police

9 hrs ago

A Malden man allegedly beat a victim with a metal pan and a ceramic vase early Thursday, in an incident that ended only after the suspect smashed a window, jumped onto an awning, and then scuffled with Boston police in the city's Bay Village neighborhood, authorities said. Police said they used a Taser to subdue Michael Perry, 31, who faces several charges in the altercation that happened near 26 Chandler Street about 1:45 a.m. The victim, who was bleeding from the head, flagged down officers while yelling for help.

