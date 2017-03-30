Lyric Stage Offering Lyric Next Stage Directing Fellowship
Producing Artistic Director Spiro Veloudos and Artistic Director A. Nora Long today announced LYRIC NEXT STAGE - Lyric Stage 's new program to support the development of the many early and mid-career directors who get their start in Boston, encouraging them to consider Boston a viable artistic home. "As a Boston native, I have always wanted to be able to live and work here, but figuring out how exactly to do that has been hugely challenging.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Boston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Massachusetts Democrats waging resistance to Pr...
|3 hr
|Guido
|101
|Boycott Corrupted Palm Beach
|Thu
|Boycott Palm Beach
|1
|Prosecute Ma. Rep. Michelle DuDois
|Wed
|One bird zero stars
|2
|Thousands of people march during rally at Bosto...
|Wed
|Tutti bellisimo f...
|2,436
|Boston, the Most Racist against older white mal...
|Wed
|Racists
|2
|Donald Trump for President ... and here's Why...
|Mar 28
|Sooner the better
|14
|Immigrants wary of Trump's words (Sep '16)
|Mar 28
|Forked tongue
|4
Find what you want!
Search Boston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC