Low-income senior citizens and families living in two Chinatown...

The two transactions involve a combined 249 housing units in Chinatown and will allow long-term residents to remain in one of the city's most expensive housing markets. An affiliate of Beacon Communities LLC is using $42.5 million in MassHousing financing and other funding sources to refinance the 161-unit Quincy Tower at 5 Oak St. West in Chinatown for low-income senior citizens and complete nearly $12 million in property upgrades.

