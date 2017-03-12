Low-income housing financing takes hit from Trump's tax-cut promise
The timing wasn't the greatest as neighborhood planners prepared to close on the financing for a $10 million renovation of the 88-unit Oak Terrace Apartments in Chinatown. It was December, and Donald Trump was fresh off his presidential win after a campaign that included pledges to cut the corporate tax rate.
Boston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Immigrants vital to Boston's history
|9 min
|former democrat
|1
|Is route one traffic caused by FFF?
|11 hr
|FFFu
|19
|Racist Disgusting Boston (do not visit here)
|18 hr
|Boston is Trash
|9
|Joe Kennedy tells NAACP members of hope in - da...
|Sat
|Texxy
|14
|Busted in Everett
|Sat
|FFFu
|21
|Review: Events & Adventures Boston Inc (Dec '08)
|Sat
|Vfs
|330
|Brazilian s are next to go.
|Fri
|EverettCitizen
|34
