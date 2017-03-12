Low-income housing financing takes hi...

Low-income housing financing takes hit from Trump's tax-cut promise

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Boston.com

The timing wasn't the greatest as neighborhood planners prepared to close on the financing for a $10 million renovation of the 88-unit Oak Terrace Apartments in Chinatown. It was December, and Donald Trump was fresh off his presidential win after a campaign that included pledges to cut the corporate tax rate.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Immigrants vital to Boston's history 9 min former democrat 1
Is route one traffic caused by FFF? 11 hr FFFu 19
Racist Disgusting Boston (do not visit here) 18 hr Boston is Trash 9
News Joe Kennedy tells NAACP members of hope in - da... Sat Texxy 14
Busted in Everett Sat FFFu 21
Review: Events & Adventures Boston Inc (Dec '08) Sat Vfs 330
Brazilian s are next to go. Fri EverettCitizen 34
See all Boston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boston Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Blizzard Watch for Suffolk County was issued at March 13 at 3:46AM EDT

Boston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Casey Anthony
  3. Egypt
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
 

Boston, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,218 • Total comments across all topics: 279,511,588

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC