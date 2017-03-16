Loss of grants would cut deep into Mass. aid programs
Mayor Martin J. Walsh slammed President Trump's proposed spending plan Thursday, joining advocates across the state who said it would devastate after-school programs, food assistance programs, and home-heating aid for thousands of low-income residents. "This is not a responsible budget," the mayor said at a City Hall press conference with community activists and officials.
