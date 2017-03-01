Longtime Boston developer one of two dead in Milton fire
The Bay State Banner reports that one of two men who died overnight in a house fire in Milton was Kenneth Guscott, 91, one of the founders of Long Bay Management. Guscott's most recent project, a planned 25-story residential and office tower on property he owned in Dudley square, is still in the works.
