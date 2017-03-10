Local Resident Starts Newbury St Med Spa

Local Resident Starts Newbury St Med Spa

LexRx Co-Founders, Alexandra Rogers and Alexa Nicholls Costa of Charlestown on the steps of their 268 Newbury Street location There are plenty of med-spas in Boston that offer an array of services from Botox and fillers to laser treatments and body contouring; but friends, Alexa Nicholls Costa of Charlestown and Alexandra L. Rogers aspired to go further and become specialists. The 28-year-old entrepreneurs founded LexRx, an exclusive boutique that focuses on non-invasive Botox and dermal filler treatments.

