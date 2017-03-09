LGBT Veterans Fight Boston March BanBy Samantha Allen
Politicians and businesses are withdrawing their support for the parade after the South Boston Allied War Veterans Council's decision to ban LGBT group Outvets from marching. The organizers of Boston's premiere St. Patrick's Day event should know better than to try to keep LGBT people out of a parade .
Read more at The Daily Beast.
Add your comments below
