LGBT Veterans Fight Boston March BanB...

LGBT Veterans Fight Boston March BanBy Samantha Allen

13 hrs ago

Politicians and businesses are withdrawing their support for the parade after the South Boston Allied War Veterans Council's decision to ban LGBT group Outvets from marching. The organizers of Boston's premiere St. Patrick's Day event should know better than to try to keep LGBT people out of a parade .

