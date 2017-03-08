Lawmakers call to end rail secrecy

Lawmakers call to end rail secrecy

Lawmakers miffed by the MBTA's move to secretly forgive $839,000 in winter-related fines to its commuter rail operator believe they have a solution: Make T officials disclose it. Legislation kicking around Beacon Hill would require the transit agency to not only file an annual report detailing any "remitted or forgiven" fines tied to its commuter rail operator, but also notify lawmakers at least 14 days before formally doing so.

