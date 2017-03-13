Late blast from Old Man Winter eyes Boston
STOCKING UP: With up to 2 feet of snow in the forecast, shoppers at Market Basket in Chelsea yesterday stocked up in preparation for today's storm. Bay Staters are bracing for a blizzard-like wallop today that could drop up to 2 feet of snow on some areas, rip down power lines and make driving near impossible amid "whiteout" conditions in a wind-whipped reminder that winter is far from gone.
