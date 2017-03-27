Joan Marcus Boston run of - Hamilton' will begin in September 2018, last for two months
Lin-Manuel Miranda's blockbuster musical about the Founding Fathers is indeed coming to Boston as promised, but not for another year and a half. When it does arrive here, though, "Hamilton'' will settle in for a full two months, a much longer run than customary for touring Broadway shows.
