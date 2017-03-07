James Comey avoids questions during stop in Chelsea

FBI Director James Comey met with area law enforcement officials Tuesday, promising to strengthen partnerships between federal, state, and local authorities. Comey met with about 40 law enforcement heads from Everett to New Hampshire over lunch before taking part in a ribbon-cutting to announce the opening of a new headquarters in Chelsea for the FBI's Boston field office, which covers Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island.

