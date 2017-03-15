Jackson faces uphill campaign to unseat Walsh
Before Councilor Tito Jackson sat for a shave and trim, his South End barbers insisted that he do a few jumping jacks, biceps curls, and push-ups. Jackson's barbers figured he needed an edge - needed to get his "sexy back," they said - as he spent a day campaigning in the biggest race of his political career.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.
Add your comments below
Boston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is route one traffic caused by FFF?
|5 hr
|G dog
|48
|Watch: Clean In: How Hotel Workers Fought For a...
|Wed
|Texxy
|1
|Black and Latino Men Molest Kids and Farm Animals
|Wed
|BlackLatinoRapists
|1
|Gay veterans will be allowed to march in Boston...
|Tue
|Evilgelicalling
|11
|Truck Overturns at Sweestar Circle This Morning
|Tue
|EverettCitizen
|1
|Travis Moonschein charged with Criminal Tampering
|Tue
|EverettCitizen
|2
|Immigrants vital to Boston's history
|Mar 13
|kuda
|3
Find what you want!
Search Boston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC