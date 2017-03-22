In noisy rally, hundreds of Boston teachers demand new contract
Hundreds of Boston teachers - shaking noise makers, beating plastic buckets, and carrying signs demanding a fair contract - marched around the parameter of School Department Headquarters in Roxbury Wednesday evening in hopes of jump-starting stalled contract talks with the city. "We've been negotiating for 15 months and have not made much progress," Robin Pelletier, a teacher at the Muniz Academy in Jamaica Plain, said in an interview just before the rally started.
