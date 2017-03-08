Immigrants vital to Boston's history

Immigrants vital to Boston's history

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Boston Herald

With immigrant rights thrust to the forefront of the national political discussion and as we prepare for the St. Patrick's Day Parade, it's important to remember that it wasn't that long ago that Irish immigrants who came to Boston were treated like second-class citizens in our beloved city - the birthplace of freedom and liberty. It's no secret that listening to lectures about the history of Boston is one of my favorite pastimes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Is route one traffic caused by FFF? 6 hr FFFu 19
Racist Disgusting Boston (do not visit here) 13 hr Boston is Trash 9
News Joe Kennedy tells NAACP members of hope in - da... Sat Texxy 14
Busted in Everett Sat FFFu 21
Review: Events & Adventures Boston Inc (Dec '08) Sat Vfs 330
Brazilian s are next to go. Fri EverettCitizen 34
Review: Micro Scalp Clinic (Aug '16) Mar 10 Maurice T 9
See all Boston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boston Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Suffolk County was issued at March 12 at 9:25PM EDT

Boston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Syria
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. South Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Egypt
  4. Mexico
  5. Casey Anthony
 

Boston, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,702 • Total comments across all topics: 279,507,029

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC