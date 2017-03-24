If you need a sextant fixed, this is the man to do it
Nobody in their right mind is in sextant repair, which is why Ridge White laughingly says he keeps doing it. He calls these kinds of instruments "yestertech," age-old engineering designed years ago, but still durable and functional.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Boston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Donald Trump for President ... and here's Why...
|22 hr
|Lose lose
|13
|Need a study buddy or study aid
|Thu
|Bos321
|2
|Beans (Sep '16)
|Mar 21
|Juan Scotch
|5
|Thousands of people march during rally at Bosto...
|Mar 21
|Juan Scotch
|2,436
|Women are CREEPY!!!
|Mar 21
|Women are CREEPY
|1
|Finding Dope (Jun '13)
|Mar 20
|Sick from Maine
|46
|Prosecutors drop charges against man in Roxbury...
|Mar 18
|former democrat
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC