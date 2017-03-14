Hub Theatre Company of Boston presents Coyote on a Fence
Hub Theatre Company of Boston will kick off its highly anticipated fifth season with the riveting drama Coyote on a Fence by Bruce Graham Friday, March 31- Saturday, April 15 at First Church Boston, 66 Marlborough Street in Boston's Back Bay. Performances are Thursdays at 7:30 pm, Fridays and Saturdays at 8 pm, and Sundays at 5 pm.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Boston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is route one traffic caused by FFF?
|2 hr
|FFFu
|40
|Watch: Clean In: How Hotel Workers Fought For a...
|8 hr
|Texxy
|1
|Black and Latino Men Molest Kids and Farm Animals
|11 hr
|BlackLatinoRapists
|1
|Gay veterans will be allowed to march in Boston...
|22 hr
|Evilgelicalling
|11
|Truck Overturns at Sweestar Circle This Morning
|Tue
|EverettCitizen
|1
|Travis Moonschein charged with Criminal Tampering
|Tue
|EverettCitizen
|2
|Immigrants vital to Boston's history
|Mar 13
|kuda
|3
Find what you want!
Search Boston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC