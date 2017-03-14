Hub Theatre Company of Boston presents Coyote on a Fence

Hub Theatre Company of Boston will kick off its highly anticipated fifth season with the riveting drama Coyote on a Fence by Bruce Graham Friday, March 31- Saturday, April 15 at First Church Boston, 66 Marlborough Street in Boston's Back Bay. Performances are Thursdays at 7:30 pm, Fridays and Saturdays at 8 pm, and Sundays at 5 pm.

