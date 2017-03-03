Here's who's playing when at Boston Calling

Boston Calling has unveiled the day-by-day lineup for its supersize spring edition, which is scheduled to take place May 26-28 at the Harvard Athletic Complex in Allston. The musical blowout is set to showcase a dazzling array of top-tier talent, including red-hot Chicago MC Chance the Rapper , shadow-soaked indie trio The xx , and legendary folk-rock act Bon Iver .

