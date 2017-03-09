He slept around so you don't have to

It's hard to believe now, but when the see-and-be-seen W Boston opened eight years ago in the Theater District, locating a hotel lobby bar where you could lounge with a gimlet while rubbing knee caps with ladies in tight black dresses and their handsome paramours was as difficult to find as a watchable Adam Sandler movie. Now, as the city's hotel scene booms - there are nearly 2,000 hotel rooms under construction in Boston and Cambridge - the lobby scene has become one of the most important aspects of the lodging experience.

