Harvard Affiliates Protest Revised Immigration Ban
As Harvard administrators work to respond to President Donald Trump's revised immigration order, hundreds of Harvard affiliates and local residents rallied in Harvard Square Tuesday to condemn the order and call on the University to do more. The executive order, signed Monday and effective March 16, suspends visa applications from six predominantly Muslim countries for 90 days and bars all refugees from entering the United States for 120 days.
