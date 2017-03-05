Group seeks delay on waterfront zonin...

Group seeks delay on waterfront zoning that would allow Chiofaro's tower

13 hrs ago

One day after the city passed a downtown waterfront zoning plan that would allow a 600-foot tower to be built next to the New England Aquarium, an environmental group moved to put any development in the area on hold. The Conservation Law Foundation on Friday asked state environmental officials to delay their required review of the regulations until the group's lawsuit challenging a project in the nearby Seaport District is resolved.

Boston, MA

