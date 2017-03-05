Group seeks delay on waterfront zoning that would allow Chiofaro's tower
One day after the city passed a downtown waterfront zoning plan that would allow a 600-foot tower to be built next to the New England Aquarium, an environmental group moved to put any development in the area on hold. The Conservation Law Foundation on Friday asked state environmental officials to delay their required review of the regulations until the group's lawsuit challenging a project in the nearby Seaport District is resolved.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.
Add your comments below
Boston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Massachusetts Democrats waging resistance to Pr...
|8 hr
|Baretta
|41
|Donald Trump for President ... and here's Why...
|17 hr
|Heads up
|10
|please help me pay application fees
|Sat
|kris
|2
|Meds Available NOW
|Sat
|dfer
|1
|Trump's immigration crackdown sparks East Bosto...
|Sat
|Nine eleven
|37
|Joe Kennedy tells NAACP members of hope in - da...
|Mar 2
|Hillary Vomit
|8
|Freedom Trail celebrates Black History Month wi...
|Mar 2
|Good ol boy Jeff
|2
Find what you want!
Search Boston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC