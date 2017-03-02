Greater Boston author readings March 5-11
Tom Daley and Sandee Storey read at noon at the Plymouth Center for the Arts, 11 North St., Plymouth Ellen Alden reads at 2 p.m. at Book Ends, 559 Main St., Winchester Sally Sanford and Ilse Plume read at 3 p.m. at the Concord Bookshop, 65 Main St., Concord Nicole Galland speaks in the Lowell Lecture Series at 6 p.m. in Rabb Hall, Boston Public Library, 700 Boylston St., Boston Erica Armstrong Dunbar in conversation with Annette Gordon-Reed at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store Melissa Febos reads at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith Annie Hartnett reads at 7 p.m. at Newtonville Books, 10 Langley Rd., Newton Centre Ron Currie reads at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store Dave Zeltserman writing as Jacob Stone reads at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith Mohsin Hamid reads at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store David Shields reads at 7 p.m. at the BU Barnes & Noble, 660 Beacon St., Boston Elisio Depina reads at 7 p.m.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.
Add your comments below
Boston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The New Somerville Wates of Flesh Yuppies
|3 min
|Absolutely
|2
|Happy Trump Day Everyone!
|1 hr
|everett
|8
|New School at Florence Street Park?
|3 hr
|Pineapple
|2
|Everett in the news
|3 hr
|Pineapple
|4
|Joe Kennedy tells NAACP members of hope in - da...
|18 hr
|Hillary Vomit
|8
|Freedom Trail celebrates Black History Month wi...
|22 hr
|Good ol boy Jeff
|2
|Massachusetts Democrats waging resistance to Pr...
|Wed
|call me Mr Trump
|33
Find what you want!
Search Boston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC