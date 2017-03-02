Greater Boston author readings March ...

Greater Boston author readings March 5-11

Tom Daley and Sandee Storey read at noon at the Plymouth Center for the Arts, 11 North St., Plymouth Ellen Alden reads at 2 p.m. at Book Ends, 559 Main St., Winchester Sally Sanford and Ilse Plume read at 3 p.m. at the Concord Bookshop, 65 Main St., Concord Nicole Galland speaks in the Lowell Lecture Series at 6 p.m. in Rabb Hall, Boston Public Library, 700 Boylston St., Boston Erica Armstrong Dunbar in conversation with Annette Gordon-Reed at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store Melissa Febos reads at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith Annie Hartnett reads at 7 p.m. at Newtonville Books, 10 Langley Rd., Newton Centre Ron Currie reads at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store Dave Zeltserman writing as Jacob Stone reads at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith Mohsin Hamid reads at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store David Shields reads at 7 p.m. at the BU Barnes & Noble, 660 Beacon St., Boston Elisio Depina reads at 7 p.m.

