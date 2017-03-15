GE Digital will move 100 employees to temporary Boston HQ
The next stage of General Electric Co.' s gradual move into Boston will be building out another floor of its temporary Fort Point office space to accommodate about 100 employees of GE Digital, a division focused on selling software to other industrial companies.
