GE Digital will move 100 employees to...

GE Digital will move 100 employees to temporary Boston HQ

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Business Journal

The next stage of General Electric Co.' s gradual move into Boston will be building out another floor of its temporary Fort Point office space to accommodate about 100 employees of GE Digital, a division focused on selling software to other industrial companies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Is route one traffic caused by FFF? 1 hr freeman 39
News Watch: Clean In: How Hotel Workers Fought For a... 3 hr Texxy 1
Black and Latino Men Molest Kids and Farm Animals 7 hr BlackLatinoRapists 1
News Gay veterans will be allowed to march in Boston... 18 hr Evilgelicalling 11
Truck Overturns at Sweestar Circle This Morning 19 hr EverettCitizen 1
Travis Moonschein charged with Criminal Tampering 19 hr EverettCitizen 2
News Immigrants vital to Boston's history Mon kuda 3
See all Boston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boston Forum Now

Boston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. China
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Mexico
  5. Ireland
  1. Syria
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
 

Boston, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,300 • Total comments across all topics: 279,572,279

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC