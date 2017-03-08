Gay veterans group says it was denied spot in South Boston parade
Mayor Martin J. Walsh said Wednesday that he will not march in South Boston's St. Patrick's Day parade unless organizers reverse their rejection of a gay veterans' group's request to participate. "I will not tolerate discrimination in our city of any form.
