Gas stations disappearing across Massachusetts
The number of gas stations across the state has plummeted over the past decade, with an even sharper decline in Greater Boston, making a quick fill-up harder to find. The city's downtown area, in particular, has become somewhat of a gas station desert, forcing motorists to range farther afield to fill up their tanks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.
Add your comments below
Boston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Donald Trump for President ... and here's Why...
|15 hr
|Lose lose
|13
|Need a study buddy or study aid
|Thu
|Bos321
|2
|Beans (Sep '16)
|Mar 21
|Juan Scotch
|5
|Thousands of people march during rally at Bosto...
|Mar 21
|Juan Scotch
|2,436
|Women are CREEPY!!!
|Mar 21
|Women are CREEPY
|1
|Finding Dope (Jun '13)
|Mar 20
|Sick from Maine
|46
|Prosecutors drop charges against man in Roxbury...
|Mar 18
|former democrat
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC