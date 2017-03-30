Free Speech Bus' rolls into Boston, is greeted by protests
A controversial bus that displays an anti-transgender message crawled through the streets of Boston Thursday, prompting protests and a demonstration of support from Mayor Martin J. Walsh on City Hall Plaza. The "Free Speech Bus," which recently raised eyebrows in New York, arrived at City Hall in the morning before making its way to the State House, and later to Cambridge.
