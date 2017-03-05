For Boston charters, a record spike i...

For Boston charters, a record spike in applicants

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Boston.com

Applications for Boston charter schools for the upcoming school year have more than doubled, shattering previous records, following the launch of a new online enrollment system allowing families to apply to multiple schools at once. The 16 charter schools using the online application , including one school in Chelsea, collectively received 35,000 applications for about 2,100 available seats, according to the Massachusetts Charter Public School Association, which launched the new system .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Massachusetts Democrats waging resistance to Pr... 1 hr Denny CranesPlace 43
Donald Trump for President ... and here's Why... 22 hr Heads up 10
please help me pay application fees Sat kris 2
Meds Available NOW Sat dfer 1
News Trump's immigration crackdown sparks East Bosto... Sat Nine eleven 37
News Joe Kennedy tells NAACP members of hope in - da... Mar 2 Hillary Vomit 8
News Freedom Trail celebrates Black History Month wi... Mar 2 Good ol boy Jeff 2
See all Boston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boston Forum Now

Boston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Egypt
  2. North Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
 

Boston, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,172 • Total comments across all topics: 279,350,960

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC