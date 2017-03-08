Five Years On, Mass. Alimony Reform Remains Controversial - And Possibly Incomplete
"I had a divorce that kept me in court for almost 14 years," says Stephen Hitner of Marlborough. "I could not convince a court - any court - that I could not afford to pay $865 a week in alimony."
Start the conversation, or Read more at WGBH.
Comments
Add your comments below
Boston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Brazilian s are next to go.
|17 hr
|FFFu
|28
|Massachusetts Democrats waging resistance to Pr...
|Tue
|Common sense
|60
|Longtime Boston developer one of two dead in Mi...
|Tue
|former democrat
|1
|Busted in Everett
|Mar 6
|FFFu
|11
|mit ignores cancer discoveries by warburg
|Mar 6
|wjabbe
|4
|Donald Trump for President ... and here's Why...
|Mar 5
|Heads up
|10
|please help me pay application fees
|Mar 4
|kris
|2
Find what you want!
Search Boston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC