Five arrested in Charlestown on drug trafficking charges
Boston police said they seized suspected drugs and more than $7,000 in cash from behind the counter of a restaurant in Charlestown Monday afternoon as they arrested five people for alleged drug trafficking. In what police called, "an extensive drug investigation" investigators seized a half-kilogram of fentanyl, 29 plastic bags of cocaine, and 10 plastic bags of heroin from behind the counter of 156 Bunker Hill St., police said.
