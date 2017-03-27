Fitzgerald: Liz Warren and Marty Walsh need to grow up
When songwriter Tom Paxton wrote of "a lesson too late for the learning," most of us, upon hearing that haunting lyric from Joan Baez or Glen Campbell or Dolly Parton, easily identified with the sentiment, having experienced lost opportunities along the way. But then there are lessons that never grow old, evergreens that never expire, one of which has obviously wound its way into the mindsets and behaviors of Elizabeth Warren and Marty Walsh, neither one of whom is thought of as a rookie, even though both are still in their freshman terms, remaining wet behind their ears in fully grasping all the nuances of the lofty positions they occupy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston Herald.
Add your comments below
Boston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Immigrants vital to Boston's history
|1 hr
|PainfulAsIt Is
|6
|Racist Disgusting Boston (do not visit here)
|2 hr
|kyman
|11
|Prosecute Ma. Rep. Michelle DuDois
|2 hr
|kyman
|3
|Donald Trump for President ... and here's Why...
|Fri
|Ten forty
|15
|Massachusetts Democrats waging resistance to Pr...
|Fri
|DerekJ
|103
|Boycott Corrupted Palm Beach
|Thu
|Boycott Palm Beach
|1
|Thousands of people march during rally at Bosto...
|Mar 29
|Tutti bellisimo f...
|2,436
Find what you want!
Search Boston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC