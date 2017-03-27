Fitzgerald: Liz Warren and Marty Wals...

Fitzgerald: Liz Warren and Marty Walsh need to grow up

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Boston Herald

When songwriter Tom Paxton wrote of "a lesson too late for the learning," most of us, upon hearing that haunting lyric from Joan Baez or Glen Campbell or Dolly Parton, easily identified with the sentiment, having experienced lost opportunities along the way. But then there are lessons that never grow old, evergreens that never expire, one of which has obviously wound its way into the mindsets and behaviors of Elizabeth Warren and Marty Walsh, neither one of whom is thought of as a rookie, even though both are still in their freshman terms, remaining wet behind their ears in fully grasping all the nuances of the lofty positions they occupy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Immigrants vital to Boston's history 1 hr PainfulAsIt Is 6
Racist Disgusting Boston (do not visit here) 2 hr kyman 11
Prosecute Ma. Rep. Michelle DuDois 2 hr kyman 3
Donald Trump for President ... and here's Why... Fri Ten forty 15
News Massachusetts Democrats waging resistance to Pr... Fri DerekJ 103
Boycott Corrupted Palm Beach Thu Boycott Palm Beach 1
News Thousands of people march during rally at Bosto... Mar 29 Tutti bellisimo f... 2,436
See all Boston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boston Forum Now

Boston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Boston, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,687 • Total comments across all topics: 279,979,898

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC