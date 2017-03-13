Firefighter who died after collapse at house fire had 5 kids
A firefighter who collapsed and died after responding to a house fire Friday morning was a 21-year veteran of the department and a married father of five children, colleagues said. Town and fire officials in Watertown say 54-year-old Joseph Toscano, of Randolph, suffered a medical emergency as he and others battled the morning blaze at a residence in the Boston suburb.
