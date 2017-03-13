Facing 'Substantial' Snow Storm, Harvard to Close Tuesday
Facing a forecasted 12 to 18 inches of snow, Harvard has closed both the University and the Faculty of Arts and Sciences for the duration of the day Tuesday. The closure comes during the College's spring break, when no College classes meet and many undergraduates are away from campus.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Harvard Crimson.
Comments
Add your comments below
Boston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay veterans will be allowed to march in Boston...
|4 hr
|Imprtnrd
|10
|Is route one traffic caused by FFF?
|23 hr
|FFFu
|30
|Travis Moonschein charged with Criminal Tampering
|Mon
|Boston Developer
|1
|Immigrants vital to Boston's history
|Mon
|Mikey
|4
|Racist Disgusting Boston (do not visit here)
|Sun
|Boston is Trash
|9
|Joe Kennedy tells NAACP members of hope in - da...
|Sat
|Texxy
|14
|Review: Micro Scalp Clinic (Aug '16)
|Mar 10
|Maurice T
|9
Find what you want!
Search Boston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC