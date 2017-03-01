Exhibit explores immigration from Ire...

Exhibit explores immigration from Ireland to Shirley

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Sentinel & Enterprise

When reading through the 19th-century census reports for Shirley, Meredith Marcinkewicz, curator of the Shirley Historical Society Museum, realized how many people immigrated to Shirley from Ireland. "Some of my ancestors came from Ireland at the same time, and I wanted to find out more about why they left Ireland and why they came to Shirley," said Marcinkewicz.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sentinel & Enterprise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
please help me pay application fees 11 hr kris 2
Meds Available NOW 16 hr dfer 1
News Trump's immigration crackdown sparks East Bosto... 23 hr Nine eleven 37
News Joe Kennedy tells NAACP members of hope in - da... Mar 2 Hillary Vomit 8
News Freedom Trail celebrates Black History Month wi... Mar 2 Good ol boy Jeff 2
News Massachusetts Democrats waging resistance to Pr... Mar 1 call me Mr Trump 33
Need a study buddy or study aid Feb 27 Jcastello77 1
See all Boston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boston Forum Now

Boston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Health Care
  5. Iraq
 

Boston, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,418 • Total comments across all topics: 279,325,182

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC