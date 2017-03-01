Exhibit explores immigration from Ireland to Shirley
When reading through the 19th-century census reports for Shirley, Meredith Marcinkewicz, curator of the Shirley Historical Society Museum, realized how many people immigrated to Shirley from Ireland. "Some of my ancestors came from Ireland at the same time, and I wanted to find out more about why they left Ireland and why they came to Shirley," said Marcinkewicz.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sentinel & Enterprise.
Add your comments below
Boston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|please help me pay application fees
|11 hr
|kris
|2
|Meds Available NOW
|16 hr
|dfer
|1
|Trump's immigration crackdown sparks East Bosto...
|23 hr
|Nine eleven
|37
|Joe Kennedy tells NAACP members of hope in - da...
|Mar 2
|Hillary Vomit
|8
|Freedom Trail celebrates Black History Month wi...
|Mar 2
|Good ol boy Jeff
|2
|Massachusetts Democrats waging resistance to Pr...
|Mar 1
|call me Mr Trump
|33
|Need a study buddy or study aid
|Feb 27
|Jcastello77
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC