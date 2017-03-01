Exhibit explores immigration from Ireland to Shirley

When reading through the 19th-century census reports for Shirley, Meredith Marcinkewicz, curator of the Shirley Historical Society Museum, realized how many people immigrated to Shirley from Ireland. "Some of my ancestors came from Ireland at the same time, and I wanted to find out more about why they left Ireland and why they came to Shirley," said Marcinkewicz.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sentinel & Enterprise.