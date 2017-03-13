Environmental Police confiscate illegal catch, donate fish to Pine Street Inn
When it comes to fishing off the state coastline, one person's illegal catch often becomes another person's freshly-cooked dinner. After Massachusetts Environmental Police on Sunday busted a fisherman with a batch of undersized fish, they brought his 45-pound catch of haddock, grey sole, and monkfish to Pine Street Inn so workers there could serve up a feast.
