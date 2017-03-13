Environmental Police confiscate illeg...

Environmental Police confiscate illegal catch, donate fish to Pine Street Inn

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Boston.com

When it comes to fishing off the state coastline, one person's illegal catch often becomes another person's freshly-cooked dinner. After Massachusetts Environmental Police on Sunday busted a fisherman with a batch of undersized fish, they brought his 45-pound catch of haddock, grey sole, and monkfish to Pine Street Inn so workers there could serve up a feast.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Is route one traffic caused by FFF? 10 hr FFFu 30
Travis Moonschein charged with Criminal Tampering 12 hr Boston Developer 1
News Gay veterans will be allowed to march in Boston... 13 hr Wondering 6
News Immigrants vital to Boston's history 21 hr Mikey 4
Racist Disgusting Boston (do not visit here) Sun Boston is Trash 9
News Joe Kennedy tells NAACP members of hope in - da... Sat Texxy 14
Review: Micro Scalp Clinic (Aug '16) Mar 10 Maurice T 9
See all Boston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boston Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Coastal Flood Warning for Suffolk County was issued at March 14 at 4:17AM EDT

Boston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Wall Street
  4. Egypt
  5. Zimbabwe
 

Boston, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,886 • Total comments across all topics: 279,535,865

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC