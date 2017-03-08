Ed Davis Named Chief Operating Office...

Ed Davis Named Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer of Janeiro Digital

Executive with Proven Track Record of Operational Transformations Joins Digital Consultancy to Help Scale Infrastructure and Team to Support Hyper Growth )-- Janeiro Digital , a digital business consultancy solving mission critical business objectives with creative technology solutions, today announced that Ed Davis has joined the company to hold a dual role as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer. Ed will report to CEO Jonathan Bingham.

