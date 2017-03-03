Eat oysters, chicken wings at these 1...

Eat oysters, chicken wings at these 11 new Dine Out Boston restaurants

15 hrs ago

Dine Out Boston , formerly known as Restaurant Week, is your chance to get great deals on lunch and dinner while trying out new restaurants. The next iteration of the culinary event, which takes place in Boston and surrounding areas over a two-week period every March and August, kicks off on Sunday and runs March 5-10 and March 12-17.

