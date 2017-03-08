East Boston suspect ID'd in sex assau...

East Boston suspect ID'd in sex assault case

A 25-year-old East Boston man wanted in connection with a sexual assault there this week is out on low bail after turning himself in to police, court documents show. Judge John McDonald set bail at $500 cash after Miguel Angel Zelaya-Garcia pleaded not guilty in East Boston Municipal Court to indecent assault and battery.

