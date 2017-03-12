Drunkards'! How an anti-Irish stereotype began

When people of all ethnicities don green clothes and head out to a local pub for a Guinness or a shot of Jameson, they're standing in solidarity with the Irish - the first newcomers from overseas to be treated as immigrants in the current sense of the word. But if today's Irish-Americans mostly treat the green-beer image of Irishness as benign, that stereotype was once the linchpin of America's first vicious anti-immigrant campaign.

