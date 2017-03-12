Drunkards'! How an anti-Irish stereotype began
When people of all ethnicities don green clothes and head out to a local pub for a Guinness or a shot of Jameson, they're standing in solidarity with the Irish - the first newcomers from overseas to be treated as immigrants in the current sense of the word. But if today's Irish-Americans mostly treat the green-beer image of Irishness as benign, that stereotype was once the linchpin of America's first vicious anti-immigrant campaign.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.
Add your comments below
Boston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is route one traffic caused by FFF?
|2 hr
|FFFu
|19
|Racist Disgusting Boston (do not visit here)
|9 hr
|Boston is Trash
|9
|Joe Kennedy tells NAACP members of hope in - da...
|23 hr
|Texxy
|14
|Busted in Everett
|Sat
|FFFu
|21
|Review: Events & Adventures Boston Inc (Dec '08)
|Sat
|Vfs
|330
|Brazilian s are next to go.
|Fri
|EverettCitizen
|34
|Review: Micro Scalp Clinic (Aug '16)
|Mar 10
|Maurice T
|9
Find what you want!
Search Boston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC