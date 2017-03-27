Driverless vehicles being taken for spin

The city of Boston and the state Department of Transportation announced an agreement with Cambridge firm nuTonomy in November to begin testing the firm's self-driving Renault Zoe electric vehicle on public streets in the Raymond L. Flynn Marine Park in the Seaport District. The vehicles contain high-performance sensing and computing components, which grew out of research conducted in Massachusetts Institute of Technology labs run by nuTonomy's co-founders.

