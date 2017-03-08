District 2 race likely a battle of ca...

District 2 race likely a battle of cash vs. clout

One candidate in the intensifying District 2 City Council race has already raised nearly $50,000, but another has lined up the support of South Boston's congressman and other Southie pols, setting up a major undercard race in this year's elections, political observers said. "The heavyweight match is between Ed Flynn and Mike Kelley," said former City Councilor Michael McCormack.

Boston, MA

