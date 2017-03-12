Dina Rudick/Globe Staff Adrian WalkerThe St. Patrick's Day parade is...

Dina Rudick/Globe Staff Adrian Walker...

Under fire from just about all of Boston, the powers that run the annual parade through South Boston have yielded to popular demand, and allowed a group of gay and lesbian military veterans, OUTVETS, to march in the parade next Sunday. The group, which had marched in the previous two parades, was voted out on Tuesday for reasons that defy logic, before being reinstated Friday night.

