DiMasi seeking to get off home confin...

DiMasi seeking to get off home confinement after getting sprung from jail

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Boston Herald

'LOVE BEING BACK': Ex-Speaker of the House Salvator F. DiMasi returns to Boston with his family after being released from federal prison where he was serving an eight-year sentence, which was suspended after five, on fraud and extortion charges in this November 22, 2016 file photo. Former State House Speaker Salvatore DiMasi is on the rebound and wants his home confinement in Melrose lifted less than four months after a judge sprung him from federal prison two years early.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gay veterans will be allowed to march in Boston... 4 hr Imprtnrd 10
Is route one traffic caused by FFF? 23 hr FFFu 30
Travis Moonschein charged with Criminal Tampering Mon Boston Developer 1
News Immigrants vital to Boston's history Mon Mikey 4
Racist Disgusting Boston (do not visit here) Sun Boston is Trash 9
News Joe Kennedy tells NAACP members of hope in - da... Sat Texxy 14
Review: Micro Scalp Clinic (Aug '16) Mar 10 Maurice T 9
See all Boston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boston Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Warning for Suffolk County was issued at March 14 at 6:59PM EDT

Boston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Ireland
  1. Health Care
  2. Zimbabwe
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
 

Boston, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,449 • Total comments across all topics: 279,549,524

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC