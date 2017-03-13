DiMasi seeking to get off home confinement after getting sprung from jail

'LOVE BEING BACK': Ex-Speaker of the House Salvator F. DiMasi returns to Boston with his family after being released from federal prison where he was serving an eight-year sentence, which was suspended after five, on fraud and extortion charges in this November 22, 2016 file photo. Former State House Speaker Salvatore DiMasi is on the rebound and wants his home confinement in Melrose lifted less than four months after a judge sprung him from federal prison two years early.

