Department of Education lifts limits that protect student loan borrowers
Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren attends a Hillary Clinton presidential rally in October 2016. Now, Warren and Oregon Rep. Suzanne Bonamici ask the Department of Education to limit fees for student loan borrowers who default on their loans.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Free Press.
Comments
Add your comments below
Boston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is route one traffic caused by FFF?
|2 hr
|FFFu
|82
|Finding Dope (Jun '13)
|8 hr
|Sick from Maine
|46
|Everett Little League (Apr '09)
|Sun
|Angry momma bear
|554
|Prosecutors drop charges against man in Roxbury...
|Mar 18
|former democrat
|1
|chelsea st murder (Mar '13)
|Mar 17
|Breeze
|198
|Watch: Clean In: How Hotel Workers Fought For a...
|Mar 15
|Texxy
|1
|Gay veterans will be allowed to march in Boston...
|Mar 14
|Evilgelicalling
|11
Find what you want!
Search Boston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC