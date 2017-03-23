Court rules evidence is good to go in trial of man charged with Dorchester Avenue robbery, shooting
The Massachusetts Appeals Court ruled Friday that Boston police officers had enough details on the suspect in the robbery and shooting of a convenience-store owner that they had the right to stop a suspect they found four blocks away.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dorchester Reporter, Dorchester MA.
Comments
Add your comments below
Boston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why many patients are afraid to come to the clinic
|5 hr
|Priorities
|21
|Everett in the news
|7 hr
|Duz gusted
|7
|GTA McLaughlin post (Nov '15)
|Thu
|Everett Citizen
|27
|Donald Trump for President ... and here's Why...
|Thu
|Lose lose
|13
|Nuzzo
|Thu
|John
|1
|Need a study buddy or study aid
|Thu
|Bos321
|2
|Beans (Sep '16)
|Mar 21
|Juan Scotch
|5
Find what you want!
Search Boston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC