Court rules evidence is good to go in...

Court rules evidence is good to go in trial of man charged with Dorchester Avenue robbery, shooting

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Dorchester Reporter, Dorchester MA

The Massachusetts Appeals Court ruled Friday that Boston police officers had enough details on the suspect in the robbery and shooting of a convenience-store owner that they had the right to stop a suspect they found four blocks away.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dorchester Reporter, Dorchester MA.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Why many patients are afraid to come to the clinic 5 hr Priorities 21
Everett in the news 7 hr Duz gusted 7
GTA McLaughlin post (Nov '15) Thu Everett Citizen 27
Donald Trump for President ... and here's Why... Thu Lose lose 13
Nuzzo Thu John 1
Need a study buddy or study aid Thu Bos321 2
Beans (Sep '16) Mar 21 Juan Scotch 5
See all Boston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boston Forum Now

Boston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
 

Boston, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,119 • Total comments across all topics: 279,798,096

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC