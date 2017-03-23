Court: Cops had enough details to stop and then arrest a man for a...
The Massachusetts Appeals Court ruled today that Boston police officers had enough details on the suspect in the robbery and shooting of a Dot Ave. convenience-store owner that they had the right to stop a suspect they found four blocks away. A lower-court judge had ruled police did not have probable cause to detain Jarvis Charley for questioning about the Nov. 11, 2014 robbery and shooting at D & D Convenience, 1002 Dorchester Avenue, because he felt the descriptions and videos used by police to stop him were too vague.
