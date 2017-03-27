Convenience store magnate, governor candidate Mihos dies

In this March 26, 2010 file photo, Christy Mihos smiles as he is introduced prior to facing off against Charlie Baker before their Massachusetts Republican Gubernatorial debate in Hyannis, Mass. Mihos, a former owner of a convenience store chain who twice ran for governor of Massachusetts, died in hospice care on Saturday, March 25, 2017, in Stuart, Fla.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.