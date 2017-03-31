City Tap House will offer a hot dog and beer special on Red Sox Opening Day.
Can't make it to Monday's opening day at Fenway Park, when the Red Sox will take on the Pittsburgh Pirates? Several Boston restaurants are hosting parties and serving Fenway-themed specials, from Green Monstah cocktails to, of course, Fenway Franks. Here's how six Boston restaurants are celebrating the 2:05 p.m. game.
