City Councilor Annissa Essaibi-George announces Hyde Park Annissa-At-Large Day on March 21
Boston city councilor at-large Annissa Essaibi-George introduced herself at the February Chinatown Resident Association meeting. City Councilor-At-Large Annissa Essaibi-George is delighted to announce her 15th Annissa-At-Large Day, where she will spend the day in Hyde Park.
