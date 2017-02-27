City Council Pressures Harvard Square Theater Owner to Make Plans for Property
Five years after the Harvard Square Theater closed its curtains, Cambridge city officials are pushing the owners of the long-vacant Church St. property to come up with a plan for its future soon-and threatening to seize the site if they do not. The Morningside Group-co-founded by billionaire investor Gerald Chan- bought the property in 2015 from real estate developer Richard L. Friedman, who had acquired it after the theater closed in July 2012.
