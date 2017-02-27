City Council Pressures Harvard Square...

City Council Pressures Harvard Square Theater Owner to Make Plans for Property

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Harvard Crimson

Five years after the Harvard Square Theater closed its curtains, Cambridge city officials are pushing the owners of the long-vacant Church St. property to come up with a plan for its future soon-and threatening to seize the site if they do not. The Morningside Group-co-founded by billionaire investor Gerald Chan- bought the property in 2015 from real estate developer Richard L. Friedman, who had acquired it after the theater closed in July 2012.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Harvard Crimson.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Joe Kennedy tells NAACP members of hope in - da... 23 hr Georgia Black Cra... 7
News Massachusetts Democrats waging resistance to Pr... Mon Ramp it up 31
Need a study buddy or study aid Mon Jcastello77 1
News Trump's immigration crackdown sparks East Bosto... Feb 26 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 36
Racist Disgusting Boston (do not visit here) Feb 26 Truth 8
News Once again, shots ring out in the Boston Feb 25 Putins patsies 2
Need clean urine - will pay for! Feb 21 Anonymous 1
See all Boston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boston Forum Now

Boston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Space Station
  2. NASA
  3. Iraq
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

Boston, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,950 • Total comments across all topics: 279,231,228

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC